SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $587.00 and last traded at $584.95. 705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.08.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

