Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.