Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$102.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81. Soitec has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

