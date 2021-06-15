SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Decreased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.00. 7,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

