Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last three months. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

