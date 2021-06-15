Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Sonova alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.