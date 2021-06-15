Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $72.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

