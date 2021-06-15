SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

