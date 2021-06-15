SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.