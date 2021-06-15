SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 3,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,223. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

