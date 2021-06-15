SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $174.11. The stock had a trading volume of 268,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

