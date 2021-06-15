SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 240.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.