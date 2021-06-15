Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.