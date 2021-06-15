Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Up 57.7% in May

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

