Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.