Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Hits $6.37 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $361,378.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00150040 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00181142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00977310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,623.53 or 1.00330295 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars.

