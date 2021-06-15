Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $111,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

