Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $159,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

