State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $540,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of BJRI opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

