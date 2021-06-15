State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,720 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

