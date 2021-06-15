State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,370 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAH opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

