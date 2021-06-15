State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 301 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Luminex were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,662,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 632,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

