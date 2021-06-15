State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,932 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $52.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

