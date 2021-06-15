State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $546,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,370.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

