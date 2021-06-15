State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,482 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

