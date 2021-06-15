Steelhead Partners LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,926. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.