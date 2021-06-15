Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Up 52.1% in May

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STMH opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

