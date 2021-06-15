Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $85.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.