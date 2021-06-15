Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $110.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $74.71 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

