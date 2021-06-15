Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,295% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.