Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SU stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.27. 5,215,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,719.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

