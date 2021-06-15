Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million.

STG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 168,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,685. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

