Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $43.48. Approximately 76,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,070,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,956 shares of company stock worth $14,931,289 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

