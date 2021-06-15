Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 13th total of 4,711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

