SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Head to Head Comparison

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 2.51 -$7.87 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 7.42 $129.20 million $1.72 39.92

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SuperCom and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

SuperCom currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $90.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy 23.49% 23.90% 14.23%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats SuperCom on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

