Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SUUIF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

