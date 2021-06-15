SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

