SwiftCash (SWIFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $215,631.23 and approximately $13.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,652,972 coins and its circulating supply is 179,932,541 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.