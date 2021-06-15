Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Inter Parfums worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.