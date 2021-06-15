Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,763 shares of company stock worth $2,671,670. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

