Swiss National Bank Has $2.58 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $8,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,056. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.