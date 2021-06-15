Swiss National Bank Has $2.61 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $18,732,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.43. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

