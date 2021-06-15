Swiss National Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $35,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $10,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

