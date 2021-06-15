Swiss National Bank Increases Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 163,890 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

ENLC opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

