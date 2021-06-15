Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

