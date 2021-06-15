Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $5,232,240.03 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,956. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

