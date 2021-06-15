Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Up 128.6% in May

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SYNE remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308. Synthesis Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
