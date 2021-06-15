T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Raises Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a special dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.88. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,759. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

