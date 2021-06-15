Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.83 or 0.00031597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $10,423.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00150722 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00181226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.39 or 0.00975979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,568.24 or 0.99885814 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

