Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TAIPY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $18.07.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

